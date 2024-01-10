Lindholm notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Lindholm has been productively with seven assists over his last six games, and three of those helpers have come on the power play. The defenseman sees time on the second power-play unit while eating massive minutes in all situations. The 29-year-old is up to 14 points, 56 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 40 appearances. His slow start may have deterred some fantasy managers, so it's worth looking to see if he's available in most formats now that he's warmed up again.