Lindholm was unable to play Tuesday versus the Panthers after being a game-time decision, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Lindholm returned from a lower-body injury Saturday, but he's since sat out two consecutive games for the Bruins. That suggests the 31-year-old is still bothered by the issue, though his absence Sunday versus the Mammoth was labeled maintenance since it was the second half of a back-to-back. Getting Lindholm closer to 100 percent would be valuable for the Bruins' defense, and it's unclear when he'll be fit enough to play.