Coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't able to provide an update on Lindholm's (lower body) status Tuesday morning, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Cassidy noted that Lindholm's recovery is "dragging a bit," so it sounds like the 28-year-old blueliner may not be particularly close to returning. Josh Brown will likely remain in the lineup as long as Lindholm and Matt Grzelcyk remain out of commission.