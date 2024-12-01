Lindholm (lower body) remains week-to-week, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.
Lindholm will miss his ninth straight game versus Montreal on Sunday. He is still on injured reserve and isn't close to being available to return. Lindholm has three goals, seven points, 35 shots on net and 17 blocked shots across 17 appearances this season.
