Lindholm won't return to Thursday's clash against Chicago after sustaining a lower-body injury.

Lindholm had one shot in 4:26 of ice time before exiting the game. He was limited to just 17 outings with Boston last year because of a knee injury. If he can't play Saturday versus Buffalo, then Jordan Harris will probably draw into the lineup.

