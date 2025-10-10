Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Suffers lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindholm won't return to Thursday's clash against Chicago after sustaining a lower-body injury.
Lindholm had one shot in 4:26 of ice time before exiting the game. He was limited to just 17 outings with Boston last year because of a knee injury. If he can't play Saturday versus Buffalo, then Jordan Harris will probably draw into the lineup.
