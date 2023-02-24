Lindholm produced two assists in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Lindholm helped out on David Pastrnak's second-period tally as well as Brandon Carlo's third-period marker. Both goals tied the game for the Bruins. Lindholm has stayed consistent in February with six assists and a plus-6 rating through seven appearances. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to a career-best 38 points with 119 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 57 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-37 rating through 57 contests.