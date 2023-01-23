Lindholm picked up a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over San Jose.

Lindholm opened the scoring in the first period, skating his way into the slot before beating James Reimer with a wrist shot. He'd add an assist in the second when Nick Foligno deflected his shot past Reimer, extending Boston's lead to 3-0. Lindholm had been slumping offensively coming into Sunday's game, tallying just two points in his previous 10 contests. He's still on pace to top his career high of 34 points, set back in 2014-15, with six goals and 25 assists through 46 games this season.