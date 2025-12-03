Lindholm notched three assists in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

The veteran blueliner provided a spark for the Bruins after they fell into a 3-0 hole early in the second period, although the comeback fell short. Lindholm continues to fill on in the top power-play unit with Charlie McAvoy (face) sidelined, but his offensive production has been very hit and miss in that role. Lindholm has two multi-point performances in the eight games McAvoy has missed so far, but he's been held off the scoresheet entirely in the other six.