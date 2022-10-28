Lindholm notched two assists, both on the power play, in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

He had a hand in Brad Marchand's game-winner in the second period and David Pastrnak's tally in the third as the Boston power play erupted for three goals in Marchand's season debut. Lindholm has a four-game point streak going with two goals and seven points through eight games to begin the campaign, and the 28-year-old seems headed for a career-best season as long as he retains a spot on the Bruins' top PP unit.