Lindholm collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Ottawa.

All the scoring came in the first period, and Lindholm spurred a rally from a 1-0 deficit by helping to set up David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk for tallies. The blueliner is back in his early-season form, and over his last 13 games Lindholm has racked up four goals and 12 points. The 29-year-old has already established a new career high in points with 48 as he closes in on his first 50-point campaign, and he leads the NHL with a massive plus-46 rating.