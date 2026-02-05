Lindholm notched two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The veteran blueliner had a hand in tallies by Michael Eyssimont in the first period and Mark Kastelic in the third to help earn a point for the Bruins. Lindholm is set to represent Team Sweden in the Olympics, and he heads into the tournament with a goal and five points over nine games since returning from an undisclosed injury in mid-January.