Lindholm scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Both points came in the third period as the Bruins took control of a 1-1 game. Lindholm has three multi-point outings in his last four contests, and the 28-year-old continues to put together a breakout campaign with four goals and 13 points through 11 games.
