Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.