Lindholm supplied an assist, two blocked shots and four PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

After opening the season with a 10-game point drought, Lindholm has picked up an assist in each of his last two games. The 29-year-old blueliner has taken on a larger role in November with the Bruins' blue line tested by injuries and a suspension for Charlie McAvoy. Lindholm has added 16 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests. Despite the struggles on offense, he's a virtual lock for a top-four role for his defensive contributions.