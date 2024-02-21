Lindholm (undisclosed) will not be available for Boston's four-game road trip, which begins Wednesday in Edmonton, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Boston will return home to play Vegas on Feb. 29. Lindholm has a goal, 19 points, 52 PIM, 35 hits and 73 blocks in 56 appearances this season. With the 30-year-old defenseman unavailable, Mason Lohrei is set to draw into the lineup Wednesday after being recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday.