Lindholm will be held out of the lineup Friday against the Maple Leafs, Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Lindholm has received plenty of rest down the stretch, though this instance isn't related to his recent lower-body injury, as six other healthy Bruins will be held out as well in preparation for the postseason. The Swedish defenseman finishes the season with 27 points in 71 games, including five in 10 appearances with Boston.