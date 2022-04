Lindholm (lower body) will not travel with Boston for its two-game road trip it was announced Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm has already missed five games due to his lower-body issue and will now be shelved for at least two more. As a result of his injury, the blueliner has played in just seven games since joining the Bruins at the trade deadline, though he's been very productive when available with four assists, 16 shots and 11 hits.