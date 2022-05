Lindholm (upper body) will not be in the lineup to face Carolina on Friday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm was able to travel back to Boston with the team but won't be an option for Friday's Game 3 clash. Without the blueliner, Mike Reilly should be in the mix to get back on the ice. Still, given Lindholm's lack of offensive upside, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his absence.