Lindholm (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Lightning on Monday but will travel with the team, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Lindholm's presence on the Bruins' three-game road trip doesn't guarantee he will be in the lineup, but it certainly indicates the blueliner is getting closer to returning. In his absence, Jordan Harris figures to link up with Andrew Peeke on the third pairing. Lindholm has struggled to stay healthy, featuring in just 17 regular-season games for Boston last year.