Lindholm (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Buffalo on Saturday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Lindholm is day-to-day after being injured in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago. He didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate, but he should return to the ice for Sunday's session. If Lindholm doesn't return to action versus Tampa Bay on Monday, he is expected to accompany the Bruins on the team's three-game road trip, according to Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now, which begins Thursday in Vegas. Jordan Harris will replace Lindholm in Saturday's lineup against the Sabres.