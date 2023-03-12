Lindholm (foot) won't play Sunday against Detroit, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against Chicago, according to coach Jim Montgomery. The Bruins defender has picked up eight goals, 42 points, 133 shots on net, 77 blocks, 63 hits and a plus-40 rating in 64 games this season. Derek Forbort will replace Lindholm in the lineup Sunday versus the Red Wings.