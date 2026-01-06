Jokiharju (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's clash with Seattle, per the NHL media site.

Jokiharju will be back in the lineup following a 16-game stint on the shelf due to his undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old blueliner has yet to find the back of the net in 25 outings this year while generating six assists, 13 hits and 22 shots while averaging 17:23 of ice time.