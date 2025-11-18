Jokiharju notched a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Jokiharju was a scratch Saturday versus the Canadiens, but he didn't have to wait long to get back in the lineup, as Charlie McAvoy (upper body) is out of action with no timeline to return. McAvoy's absence will also provide Jokiharju a chance at time on the second power-play unit while Mason Lohrei moves up to the top unit. For the season, Jokiharju has just four assists, 17 shots on net, 12 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 20 appearances, so it's unlikely he'll stand out enough in any area to help fantasy managers.