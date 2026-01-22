default-cbs-image
Jokiharju (personal) has returned to the Bruins after previously being designated as a non-roster player. He's expected to be a healthy scratch Thursday versus Vegas.

Jokiharju has nine assists in 32 outings in 2025-26. When he eventually draws back into the lineup, it will probably be as a member of the third pairing.

