Jokiharju put up two assists in a 10-2 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

He finished plus-5 with three shots and two hits. It was Jokiharju's first multi-point game since April 11, 2024 (two assists). The second pairing defender isn't really known for offense -- his best scoring season came in 2023-24 with 92 hits and 106 blocks. Jokiharju has eight assists, 27 shots, 15 hits and 20 blocks in 28 games this season.