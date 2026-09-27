Jokiharju was placed on waivers by the Bruins on Sunday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Jokiharju was on the fringe of making Boston's Opening Night roster after the team signed right-shot defensemen Will Borgen and Connor Clifton in the offseason. The 27-year-old Jokiharju played in half of Boston's regular-season games during 2025-26, where he posted two goals, 15 points, 40 shots on net and 37 blocked shots. If he goes unclaimed over the next 24 hours, he will likely start the season playing big minutes for AHL Providence. However, he could easily return to Boston if the team runs into injury trouble within the defensive core.