default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jokiharju (personal) was designated as a non-roster player Sunday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

The Bruins recalled Billy Sweezey from AHL Providence on an emergency basis in a corresponding move. It's unclear when Jokiharju will be available to return from a family matter, which could lead to Vladislav Kolyachonok or Sweezey playing against Dallas on Tuesday.

More News