Bruins' Henri Jokiharju: Lands on non-roster list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokiharju (personal) was designated as a non-roster player Sunday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.
The Bruins recalled Billy Sweezey from AHL Providence on an emergency basis in a corresponding move. It's unclear when Jokiharju will be available to return from a family matter, which could lead to Vladislav Kolyachonok or Sweezey playing against Dallas on Tuesday.
