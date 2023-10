Mitchell posted an assist and four PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Mitchell was in the lineup for a second straight game with Derek Forbort (undisclosed) out of the lineup Sunday. The helper was Mitchell's first point of the season, though he was also limited to 9:59 of ice time. The 24-year-old blueliner will still have some learning to do at the NHL level this year, but the Bruins seem content to keep him up with the big club as a rotational option on the third pairing.