Mitchell supplied an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Mitchell helped out on Mason Lohrei's first-period marker. Through five appearances this season, Mitchell has generated two assists, four blocks, five shots on net, six PIM and a plus-2 rating. He's been in the lineup for three straight games with the Bruins missing three of their regular defensemen. One of Mitchell, Lohrei or Parker Wotherspoon is likely to return to AHL Providence when Charlie McAvoy returns from his suspension Saturday.