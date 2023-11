Mitchell was on the ice for the Bruins' practice session Friday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell's attendance at practice would indicate he has been called back up from the minors. The defenseman figures to bounce back and forth between the NHL and AHL all season long as the club tries to accumulate some cap savings. Even with his promotion, the 24-year-old Alberta figures to watch from the press box as an emergency depth option against Montreal on Saturday.