Mitchell provided an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Lightning.

Mitchell has played in four of the Bruins' last five games, and he's got a clearer path to the lineup after Brandon Carlo was traded to the Maple Leafs. The 26-year-old Mitchell has one assist, three shots on net, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while filling a third-pairing role. His playing time is likely to be safe until Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) returns to the lineup, though that's not guaranteed to happen if the Bruins end up too far adrift of a playoff spot.