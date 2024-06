Mitchell signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Sunday, per Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.

Mitchell earned two assists, 11 shots on goal and 13 blocked shots in 13 regular-season outings with Boston in 2023-24. He also had six goals and 24 points in 42 regular-season appearances for AHL Providence during the 2023-24 campaign. It wouldn't be a surprise if he spent most, if not all, of next season in the minors.