Mitchell agreed to a one-year, $775,000 contract with Boston on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Mitchell recorded one goal, seven assists and 37 blocked shots in 35 appearances for Chicago during the 2022-23 campaign. He was acquired by the Bruins on June 26 as part of the trade that sent Taylor Hall to the Blackhawks. Mitchell will battle for a depth spot on the Boston blue line at training camp in the fall.