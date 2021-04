Ahcan has joined the Bruins' taxi squad in advance of Tuesday's game against the Sabres, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.

The same applies to Urho Vaakanainen, as the pair are on hand to provide depth as the Bruins commence a five-game road trip. Ahcan, who has recorded a goal and nine points in 15 games for AHL Providence, has seen action in two games with the big club this season. He'll continue to act as a spare defenseman for the team until multiple fellow blueliners are out.