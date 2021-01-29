Ahcan caught the eye of Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal during AHL Providence's Friday morning training camp skate.

Divver noted that the blueliner, who signed with the Bruins last March, is "going to be fun to watch" and "can really handle the puck." The 5-foot-8, 184-pounder, who spent the last four seasons at St. Cloud State University, profiles as a mobile puck-mover in the mold of Torey Krug. The 23-year-old needs to gain some pro experience at the AHL level, but down the road, Ahcan could secure a role with the big club and thus merits attention in deeper keeper formats.