Play

Bruins' Jack Ahcan: Lands pro contract

Ahcan signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins on Friday.

Ahcan has spent the last four seasons with St. Cloud State University, totaling 20 goals and 103 points in 144 games. The undrafted blueliner has a lot of offensive upside, but he'll still likely spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors adjusting to the pro game.

Our Latest Stories