Ahcan was promoted to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ahcan will take Jarred Tinordi's (upper body) place in the lineup. The Minnesota native was a productive defenseman with St. Cloud State of the NCAA, posting 103 points across 144 games. He has also caught on quickly in the AHL ranks, generating seven points through 12 contests. Ahcan will skate on the third pairing Thursday.