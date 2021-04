Ahcan has been added to the Bruins' taxi squad, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Ahcan will give the Bruins added blue line depth in advance of the team's three-game road trip, which opens Tuesday night in Philadelphia. In 14 games for AHL Providence, the mobile rookie has logged a goal and eight points. The 23-year-old has seen action in one game (Mar. 18) with the big club to date.