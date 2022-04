Ahcan has been recalled and is practicing with the Bruins on Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Ahcan is unlikely to actually get into a game for the Bruins but instead will serve as an emergency depth option until Hampus Lindholm (lower body) is cleared to return. For his part, the 24-year-old Ahcan has logged five games for Boston this year in which he garnered one assist, four shots and six hits while averaging 14:48 of ice time.