Studnicka is slated to re-join the Bruins' lineup Monday against the Islanders, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

After being a healthy scratch Saturday versus New Jersey, Studnicka will get back into the mix Monday, with Ondrej Kase (upper body) unavailable. In his return to action, Studnicka is expected to see second-line duty along with Nick Ritchie and David Krejci. While Studnicka hasn't quite settled into a steady role this season, the Bruins are hopeful that the skilled young forward will provide the team with a needed spark up front, especially with top right winger David Pastrnak (hip) sidelined.