Studnicka (undisclosed) took the ice Saturday, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

That's a step in the right direction for Studnicka, who has missed the last Bruins' four games, but the young forward is no lock to be activated from IR ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rangers. With Jake DeBrusk (lower body) expected back for that contest, there's no compelling reason to rush Studnicka into the lineup. In six games to date, the 2017 second-rounder has notched one goal and six shots.