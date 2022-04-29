Studnicka was recalled by Boston on Friday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Studnicka is expected to slot into a bottom-six role for Friday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. He's collected three helpers through 14 NHL appearances this season.
