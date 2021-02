Studnicka posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Studnicka set up David Pastrnak in the third period, allowing the latter to complete a hat trick at Lake Tahoe. The helper gave Studnicka two points through seven appearances. The second-round pick from 2017 will likely feature in a third-line role while David Krejci (lower body) is on the mend.