Studnicka logged 11:40 worth of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over New Jersey.

The young forward also saw 1:41 worth of short-handed duty in Boston's season opener, while skating on a line with with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. As long as the 2017 second-rounder remains on that trio, he'll bring a degree of fantasy upside to the table, even if he's not a power-play factor.