Studnicka tallied a goal and two assists in OHL Niagara's 6-3 win over Erie on Thursday.

Traded from Oshawa to Niagara in early January, Studnicka now has six goals and 11 points in his first seven games with his new club. The former second-round selection has seen his stock rise since the Bruins selected him 53rd overall in 2017. Studnicka is a big body (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) with a decent scoring touch. He's a couple years away, but the 19-year-old looks like he will be a contributor for Boston down the line.