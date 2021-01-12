With David Pastrnak (hip) in line to miss time to start the season, Studnicka is expected to work as the right winger on a line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

It's a slot that Pastrnak will reclaim once he's back up to speed, but it looks like he'll miss at least the first couple of weeks of the regular season, which starts Thursday against New Jersey. In the meantime, Studnicka has a chance to work with a pair of highly-skilled veteran forwards, a context that gives the 2017 second-round an opportunity to make a fantasy splash early on.