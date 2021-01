Studnicka is slated to be a healthy scratch Saturday against New Jersey.

Studnicka saw first-line duty in the Bruins' season opener, but this time around Anders Bjork is on track to skate on the team's top trio, along with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Studnicka will no doubt get chances to contribute as the season rolls along, but the skilled youngster will be the odd man out up front Saturday.