Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Headed back to juniors
Studnickahas been returned to AHL Oshawa .
The 19-year-old was always a long-shot to make the big club out of camp this year, but Studnicka has emerged as a quality forward prospect for the B's and should compete for full-time work in Boston as soon as next season. In five games for AHL Providence following the close of Oshawa's 2017-18 campaign, Studnicka showed flashed of his upside on offense, en route to logging a goal and five points.
