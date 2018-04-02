With OHL Oshawa eliminated from the playoffs, Studnicka is slated to join AHL Providence, the Boston Globe reports.

Studnicka, who the Bruins took 53rd overall in the 2017 NHL Entry draft, led Oshawa in scoring this past season with 72 points (including 22 goals) while serving as the team's captain. The 19-year-old needs some seasoning before making the leap to the big club, but the 6-foot-1, 171-pounder projects as a heady two-center at the NHL level and his addition to the ranks bolsters the team's already strong prospect corps.