Studnicka has been traded from OHL Oshawa to Niagara, the Boston Herald reports.

The 19-year-old, who had been serving a Oshawa's captain, has logged 12 goals and 34 points in 30 OHL contests this season. Additionally, the 2017 second-rounder represented Canada in the recent 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship, en route to notching a goal and four points in five games. For now, Studnicka will continue to hone his craft at the junior level, but the young forward -- who made his mark in Boston's training camp this past fall -- figures to make a run at an NHL roster spot next season.